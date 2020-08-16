Vote against tyranny
As Piers Morgan’s charged, anti-liberal radical Democrats believe: “If you don’t lead life the way I’m telling you to, then I’m going to ruin your life. I’m gonna scream abuse at you. I’m gonna get you fired from your job.”
Morgan’s charge is supported by anti-liberal Democrat politicians’ actions during the Justice Brett Kavanaugh hearings. Their actions said loudly, “You won’t do as we wish. You are therefore evil and guilty of any charge made against you. You and your family must be destroyed. We need not prove your guilt. We aren’t tyrants. We just know that our ends are what’s best for all Americans, and those ends therefore justify any means.”
However, as C.S. Lewis points out, “Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive ... those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.”
Even noble intentions don’t justify any means. The means used by anti-liberal Democrats against Judge Kavanaugh are those of words attributed to Stalin’s secret police chief, Berea: “Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.” In other words, name the man you want eliminated, and I’ll build a case against him, even if it must be built on lies.
Let’s demand rule of law and innocent until proven guilty from all sides.
Register! Vote against anti-liberal Democrat-wannabe tyrants.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton