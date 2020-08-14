Where’s Joe?
Presidential candidate Joe Biden = Where’s Waldo.
Paul Knopick,
Denton
A major drain
There was an article published Aug. 8 in the Denton Record-Chronicle titled “Pandemic may stymie growth of UNT fan base,” concerning University of North Texas football. My comments will likely run against the current, but I don’t think the article included all perspectives.
The article quoted UNT football revenue from the USA Today site as totaling $40,758,582 but failed to mention that the vast majority of that “revenue” was a subsidy provided by $12,613,611 in student fees (which could be going toward academic endeavors/scholarships) and $15,489,411 in school funds that could also be going toward other student services. So even pre-pandemic, football was a major financial drain to the UNT university system.
To imply that football makes money, as I think the article suggests, is simply incorrect. Football is a major money drain on most college systems and perhaps we should ask ourselves why taxpayers and students continue to support such a drain when, as the college mission implies, athletics should be an accessory to the academic experience. Other sports do not get such financial support, and indeed football specifically is scientifically well documented through multiple published medical studies to be a high-risk sport with a good chance of leaving its unpaid players with lifelong medical impairments.
I would like to live in a community that values the collegiate academic mission over athletics, especially when the athletic program in question is known to be a financial drain on the system and mounting evidence indicates that no amount of gear or padding can make the game play safe for the athletes.
Miriam Taylor,
Denton
Sinking ship
What does it mean to live under a dictatorship?
The leader, by means of his rhetoric, fires up his followers by means of lies, of demonizing groups of people, of appointing unqualified people to vital positions, of rewarding those that do his bidding and firing and demeaning those who follow just and proven procedures, and questioning the election procedures or questioning the need for elections through subterfuge. In other words, he declares himself in all manner of ways the absolute authority.
According to him, everything is the best it has ever been, even if reality testifies to the opposite. He has a host of cronies who live by the loopholes and uses them to advance his agenda. His other tools are threat and fear; he neutralizes or diminishes the authority of any voice, like the free press, by having his own propaganda machine that pumps out false narratives until folk begin to believe them.
Of course, his true believers maintain he is a savior, more important than Jesus, whose values he transgresses readily. He is someone that employs cruel and capricious actions to any group considered a threat to him or his supporters. And others who should question his authority and his intentions stand to the side as the ship of state sinks.
Welcome.
Russell Gregory,
Double Oak