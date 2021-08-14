In his latest guest essay, Larry Beck quotes Jeane Kirkpatrick: “To destroy a society, it is first necessary to delegitimize its basic institutions.” This quote shines a spotlight on some grave issues facing this nation today.
President Biden has delegitimized our southern border. Anybody from around the world can cross the border. He is allowing the largest invasion upon our soil in the last 20 years.
Biden has delegitimized your rights to personal health decisions for your own body. I believe in the COVID-19 vaccine and have taken the shots. However, a presidential vaccine mandate that does not allow for any extenuating options is unconstitutional. These drugs do not have final FDA approval at this point and are still classified as “emergency use.”
Biden has also delegitimized the judicial branch and the rights of property owners. Supreme Court Justices had told him the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] rent moratorium was unconstitutional, but they would just let the current order expire. With this knowledge, Biden went ahead and had the CDC issue a new rent moratorium!
Biden publicity stated that he knew it was not legal but was going to try to get away with this for as long as possible. This is an impeachable action from our president.