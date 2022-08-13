My two granddaughters went to their first day of school on Wednesday. They were excited about meeting old friends and the growth process that happens each year as kids work their way through school toward adulthood. It was a good day. A good day until they actually got to school.
In each class, a significant portion of the period was devoted to how to keep from getting your brains blown out by a shooter. How, as a kid, do you survive school? Where to go if a shooter shows up with a Gov. Greg Abbott-approved weapon, legally purchased just down the road? How do you lock the doors, and what about the windows? Welcome to Gov. Abbott’s school, where the students are scared just being there.
This is what Gov. Abbott’s guarantee of free access to high-powered weapons has created. This is what his capitulation to the gun lobby has done to our children. No child in Texas is protected from the fear of being murdered in their classroom as they are asked to remember the math equation because it will be on the test. The test in schools now is just trying to stay alive.
The evening meal was spent talking about how not to die in middle school. Nothing else, just how to survive in your Texas school. How to keep your brains from being blown out, or jaw ripped off, by an Abbott-approved rifle.
Good first day in a Texas school.
William Reed,
Denton
Green projects underway
In the 1950s, my grandfather’s three strip mines were sold to Peabody Coal in Ohio. Recently, thousands of solar panels are being proposed to be installed on closed coal mines in Southern Illinois. Arise Veteran Foundation has been asked to assist in the training of 1,000 veterans to be solar field installers.
The U.S. Soybean Association has funded a program with Hempwood.com in western Kentucky and Arise Veteran Foundation to manufacture innovative flooring products and train veterans on installing flooring using “hemp-wood.” Murphy State University in Western Kentucky has Hemp Innovation Centers.
Hemp can be used to make flooring. This Kentucky company wants to help Arise train veterans. Marijuana producers must pay heavy fees to dispose of their “medical waste fibers,” and thus they are happy with this potential solution to reduce their costs. Farmers who grow industrial hemp will provide fiber also.
Dan Fette, who built some zero net energy houses in Denton, plans to build a house using hempcrete. This could reduce the amount of cement needed in construction. Cement making creates CO2 emissions. Arise Veteran Foundation is working with LeveeLock.com in Southern Illinois to utilize hempcrete in its building products for building tiny homes.
The New Modern Home is building a community of solar-powered homes in Frisco. The company broke ground for the first homes northwest of Main Street and Preston Road. United Airlines ordered 100 electric flying taxis. American ordered 50.