Immoral monster
Recently, both The New York Times and The Washington Post published articles examining this country’s disastrous response to the coronavirus, which rages “out of control” here, in The Post’s words, even though other nations “have rigorously driven infection rates nearly to zero.”
Donald Trump’s denial of COVID-19 has killed over 150,000 Americans and physically harmed thousands more. This pandemic has caused a deep recession that will cripple our nation for years to come. Trump’s poll numbers are in the gutter, and he knows he is losing. So he is pulling out all the stops to try to discredit our electoral process. That is how despots operate.
One can better understand Trump’s extreme psychopathy and denial of our pandemic by reading Mary Trump’s book titled Too Much and Never Enough. Mary Trump spells out Donald’s extensive mental problems and lack of morals. His deep insecurities are from his domineering father, and Donald developed his immorality from Fred as well. It seems Fred Trump created a monster in his own image.
This immoral monster has caused his evangelical supporters to be doomed to hell. He is trying to cause his uneducated supporters to lose their health insurance, welfare and food stamps. I am sure there are a few supporters that are just naive and get their news and develop their opinions from unreputable sources. Otherwise they are white supremacists, bigots or just sorry ethical degenerates. Hopefully more ethical Republicans will gain insight and will help end this nightmare in November.
John T. Weber,
Denton