Beware sign rustlers
I unhappily report a campaign sign “rustler” stole our “Biden for President” and “Carol Iannuzzi for House” signs from our yard not 24 hours after posting. These signs of democracy must have struck a raw nerve, leaving me wondering were the culprits caught red-handed on film?
What to do? How best to call out these criminal acts of trespass, trampling on the law and constitutional rights? Nothing is not the answer — thus this letter.
Wendell Phillips in 1852 stated “Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.” Timothy Snyder in On Tyranny in 2017 observed, “[We] see ourselves as a city on the hill, a stronghold of democracy; looking out for threats from abroad. But [Phillips’] saying was entirely different ... human nature is such that American democracy must be defended from Americans who exploit its freedoms.” So just as my father fought fascism (World War II) and grandfather fought to make the world safe for democracy (World War I), we today need defend constitutional rights closer to home.
So a new sign seems merited.
My first thought: “Will the Houston Astros fan(s) who borrowed the Biden/Iannuzzi signs kindly return them? — Your Neighborly Texas Ranger.”
Or perhaps this: “Dear Biden/Iannuzzi Sign Stealer(s): Thanks for demonstrating to our neighborhood how not to be a good neighbor. Know that we will all be judged by our actions — expect your just deserts served piping hot. Speaking of hot, thanks to your ‘running scared’ sign of support, we see the need for and legitimacy of Joe & Carol’s campaigns.”
Ross Blair,
Denton