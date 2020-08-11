Census concerns warranted
I was surprised and disappointed not to see at least one letter in this paper ranting against Ramiro Valdez’s essay of July 31 in which he pontificates about the way we treat illegal immigrants in this country.
Nose high and officious, he even bothers to inform us of the Supreme Court’s decisions by which illegal immigrants acquired the right to a free education as well as medical care in this country. Then he goes on to mention that Mexicans have been here for over 500 years. Really? How is that even relevant?
Missing, however, is any mention of the Mexican government, their endemic corruption and lack of any effort to repatriate their citizens since they are having such a rough time here anyway. The Supreme Court aside, I think that questioning the rights of any person from Mexico or any other country, living here illegally, is legitimate and not a fait accompli.
And this includes whether or not they should be counted on this year’s census.
Manuel Taboada,
Denton