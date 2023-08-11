DRC_Keyboard

Denton ISD’s policy on bus boundaries

Regarding the misleading article about the Denton ISD bus routes: When measuring the distance the student lives from the school, Denton ISD has adopted the most restrictive policy allowed by the Texas Education Agency. TEA suggests measuring to the front entrance to the school or the student drop-off area, not the edge of the school property closest to the student’s house. Denton ISD does not use the front entrance, as they misleadingly pretend in the article — they use the edge of the school property closest to the student’s property.

