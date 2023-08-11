Regarding the misleading article about the Denton ISD bus routes: When measuring the distance the student lives from the school, Denton ISD has adopted the most restrictive policy allowed by the Texas Education Agency. TEA suggests measuring to the front entrance to the school or the student drop-off area, not the edge of the school property closest to the student’s house. Denton ISD does not use the front entrance, as they misleadingly pretend in the article — they use the edge of the school property closest to the student’s property.
If they are not using the distance actually walked by the student, then you have to ask what is the reasoning behind the policy. Are they attempting to save money at the expense of the student so they can build bigger stadiums and multimillion-dollar scoreboards? There seems to be something wrong with the priorities of the school district.
When Denton ISD determines the distance from the student’s house to the school property, why do they not use the safest route to the school property? A route that actually has bike lanes and sidewalks. A route the student will actually use when walking to school. A route that the bus actually travels when taking students to school. Not a route that just measures a distance from Point A to Point B.
Richard Shields,
Denton
Voice your opinion before it’s too late
The Democrat Machine is doing everything possible to keep Trump off the ballot. This is unprecedented. If America can not have fair presidential elections, then don’t be surprised if we have a full-blown civil war. Half of the citizens in our country are not going to stand by and watch as the fascists in Washington disenfranchise us and take us to a dictatorship.
The Democrats have become a crime organization, supported by the media, and they are damaging our country. If you have an opinion, now is the time to voice it, before it’s too late.
John Kokalis,
Denton
Have we been ‘sold down the river’?
Hey, Joe Biden, are you concerned about all the illegal Chinese coming across the southern border? What a clear way for China to get agents into America for sabotage. How much did China give to your son Hunter? Something like $31 million, wasn’t it?
Small wonder you allowed that Chinese spy balloon to cross our country, visiting top secret military bases, with no action until that spy craft did the job China sent it to do. Then you have it shot down. Strange.
You almost drained the U.S. Strategic Oil Reserve by selling millions of gallons to China. Any of you Biden nuts out there see a pattern in Joe’s actions? Could these actions be connected to those millions given to the Biden “brand”?
Did Joe forget to register as a foreign agent for China, Russia, Ukraine, etc.? Have we been “sold down the river” while the Bidens rake in millions?
Alice Gore,
Denton
