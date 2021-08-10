The future of energy production
Should Texas prepare to convert to 100% renewables? Ten years ago, Saudi Arabia hired various companies in the EU and USA (one in Texas) to help them move away from depending on oil and gas to power electricity for their homes and office buildings. Why? I have been told they believed that by 2030, Saudi Arabia would need their entire supply of oil and gas to power their homes and businesses. Thus, they would have nothing left to sell to the market. Interesting!
Scotland sees an end to their oil and gas business. Scotland relies upon 97% renewables to provide heat and lighting now. As Chile establishes the first “thermosolar” power plants in Latin America, Chile envisions selling renewable energy to North America. In Australia, the government is backing a plan to feed solar-power electricity to Singapore, India and New Zealand. With Elon Musk’s batteries, Australia seems to be shifting away from coal slowly.
The United Kingdom has the world’s biggest offshore wind projects and has plans to quadruple capacity. The use of natural gas seems to be declining in the EU and in the USA. As of 2022, Denton’s electricity will be provided by 100% renewable energy (mostly wind and solar). While current state leadership try to reduce wind and solar production in Texas and promote oil and gas production, Denton city government may have understood the future better than our current state leaders.
Stan Ingman,
Denton
The latest false narratives
On Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Congressman Burgess’ town meeting, our representative to D.C. was asked several questions regarding the November election. The question, “Was the election stolen, yes or no,” got a timid answer, one which neither offends nor satisfies anyone.
He said Biden was our elected president (not the question) and that he still had “misgivings” about the election and defended his stance with a question of his own. He asked how did many GOP candidates on the same ballot win, while Trump lost.
The guy at the mic (me) answered that many Republicans voted for their party while not voting for Trump, given that he is a lying, incompetent, demagogue monster. It’s called a split ticket.
This lie lives on because the former president says the election was stolen and Burgess and most of the GOP leadership is silent.
Later, another citizen (retired doctor) stated that he had read that between 11,000 and 40,000 people had died from taking the vaccine. No mention of his source, but the crowd went wild in approval, as if what he said buttressed their stand against taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Burgess said nothing.
He at least could have said that he had no knowledge of this, or that since he had previously recommended taking the vaccine, that the statement was just wrong. This doctor may kill more than he ever saved in his career with this latest false narrative.
William Menius,
Denton