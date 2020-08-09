As a pastor of a local church, we have been faced with the question of opening our facility for worship services but have chosen so far to remain closed. Some churches are drafting and using waivers for members to sign, but our legal counsel advises that liability for gross negligence cannot be waived under any circumstances.
Beyond that, a more germane question applies: What organization would run the risk of exposing members/employees to such a risk to health that the organization would feel it necessary to have them sign a waiver in the first place? That process smacks of moral bankruptcy on the part of organizations, businesses, school districts, etc. who are trying to sidestep both moral and legal liability through the use of waivers in the first place.
John Zeigler,
Denton