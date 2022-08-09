Denton County’s Commissioners Court has done a stellar job in leveraging past local bond funds to get much-needed road projects built. My natural instinct and desire would then be to want to support the new bond package they are currently considering. However, I will not support any bond package that includes funding toward the so-called DFW Regional Outer Loop.
The Denton Record Chronicle’s coverage emphasizes that no final alignment has yet been decided for this project, perhaps an acknowledgement of the grassroots opposition to this project, an opposition that I hope will continue to grow more organized.
Although the final details of the alignment are, indeed, a long way from being finalized, the North Central Texas Council of Governments seems intent that such a project would result in a major highway crossing the Greenbelt at Sherman Drive. This would irrevocably alter our precious Greenbelt corridor. As property developers seem intent on transforming our rural northeast county into suburban housing tract, future residents will appreciate efforts to preserve and protect our valuable Greenbelt.
Moreover, U.S. Highway 380 is well on its way to becoming a major east-west thoroughfare. Will we really need another just a few miles farther north? Perhaps the existing U.S. Highway 82 alignment in the Red River counties would be better, or if it really must be in Denton County, then the FM455 alignment.
To the Denton County commissioners, please remove funding for the Outer Loop from your bond proposal or separate it out into an independent proposal.