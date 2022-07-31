Has a bird ever flown into your house, and no one noticed it was there because they were so attached to their phones? You can thank social media for that, especially for young people. Parents should limit their children’s social media usage and activity.
Because most social media apps use algorithms designed to keep users interacting, people can easily get addicted. As a result, teens and children often open and continue using social media apps rather than completing homework, chores or extracurricular activities or spending quality time with their families.
Excessive social media usage can cause teens to have a change in their thinking and behavior. A study done by JAMA Pediatrics states: “As screen time increased, so did adolescents’ worry and stress, while their coping abilities declined.”
What exactly could be the cause of all the accumulating worry and stress? Cyberbullying occurs most frequently through social media apps. Cyberbullying may result in self-deprecating thoughts, which can lead to stress, anxiety and depression, which may cause an individual to harm himself or herself.
All in all, social media isn’t the simple, positive service it appears to be. Social media is composed of flaws that many teens tend to overlook. Because teens do not have as much self-control as most adults do, parents should take the initiative themselves to control the amount of time teens spend on their phones. In fact, most phones allow parents to set a usage limit on their children’s phones.
Emily Zhang,
Flower Mound
Sandbagging
With all the product shortages, we can now add sand to the list. It seems that because so many Republicans are choosing to keep their heads stuck in it over the Jan. 6 insurrection, there isn’t enough to go around. Sand also plays various roles in government.
Typically, sandbagging involves “concealing or misrepresenting one’s true position, potential, or intent, especially to gain an advantage over.” Although this is a popular game with Republicans, this activity has been seriously curtailed due to the lack of sand. Sand has many other uses, including sandpaper, sand blasting, glass making, concrete, sand boxes for kids, etc. Republicans should be ashamed of hogging all the sand. I would recommend switching to hot tar. It is pliable, enduring and doesn’t require sand.
Sandbagging was also used by potential Supreme Court justices to cover their propensity to conceal their true intent to overturn Roe v. Wade, deny the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency, restrict voting rights and meddle in separation of church and state. It is sad that we have a Supreme Court so intent on reversing past rulings designed to protect individual rights and freedoms.
The cult temple of Trump is built on a base of shifting sand. The GOP’s steady drift from conservative to reactionary politics; its dependence on older, white voters; its reliance on right-wing media; and its increasing disdain for democratic institutions could assist its slide into autocracy. Help us resist this catastrophe. Let us not become a failed democracy.