Can he fix it?
Donald Trump boldly declared before the 2016 Republican National Convention that “only he could fix it!” Well, he has done just that.
He continues to live in a reality show every day during his “snake oil” briefing episodes. He fired the Navy captain who was solely protecting the sailors, and the president’s keystone gang thought the Navy captain would embarrass the president. The president proves every day that he is quite accomplished at thoroughly embarrassing himself.
If that were not bad enough, he then declares in the middle of this pandemic that he “needs to sue the ass off the whistleblower.” Just how low and how crude can he stoop? He needs to seek out one of those churches on Easter — packed or otherwise — and humble himself before a God greater than himself.
And how about those right-wingers wanting the grandparents to sacrifice their lives for the economy of the future. Their battle cry has always been that every life is valuable and precious in the sight of God. Seems that those lives are only valuable if they neatly fit into the mold of their sordid and twisted minds that have been misguided by the right-wing profiteers of the pulpits, otherwise known as fake minsters.
A word to these loud Trump Bible thumpers: “Christ died to take away our sins — not our brains.” And next time — carefully scrutinize anyone who says, “only he can fix it.”
Jack Highfill,
Denton