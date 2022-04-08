Sunny. High 88F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: April 8, 2022 @ 11:45 pm
Our congressman, Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, voted against a bill to lower the cost of insulin.
They say he is a doctor, but if I was in dire straits, I would not count on him.
Rich Pentecost,
Denton
