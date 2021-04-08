Why are local Texas legislators Sens. Jane Nelson and Drew Springer and Reps. Tan Parker and Jared Patterson sponsoring voter suppression bills like SB 7 and HB 6? Why, for example, target disabled voters by requiring submission of proof of disability?
Isn’t life difficult enough for them? And why possibly penalize someone who is helping them?
And what’s the problem with curbside voting if someone unable to stand for any length of time without pain wishes to vote?
These bills are proposed in the guise of “election integrity” and “prevention of fraud in the conduct of an election,” but these legislators know better; there is no large body of evidence (of fraud) at the national, state or local level that has significantly impacted the outcome of an election. Why are they perpetuating “the big lie”?
The local Texas legislators sponsoring these restrictive bills know that numerous elections officials across the U.S. have voiced confidence in electoral results and proven that voting results have been legitimate. For the same reasons, many court cases filed citing voting irregularities have not been allowed to move forward.
It makes no sense to advocate for bills like HB 6 and SB 7; last November the number of Texas voters increased by over 7% from 2016.
The foundation of our precious democracy is equal access to voting. Call, email or write your legislators and let them know Texas doesn’t need to make laws limiting the right to vote.
Please let your voice be heard; tell them “vote no”!
Judy Giese,
Denton