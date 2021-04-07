Schools need social workers
Social workers are underrepresented in the school setting, and the COVID-19 pandemic has proven that this needs to change.
As a social work student, I was disappointed to learn that many independent school districts hire very few social workers. Instead, the counselors and administrators are expected to assume the role of both educator and practitioner. This is unethical and ineffective.
It has been said that some school districts in North Texas only hire around six to seven social workers to serve the entire student population. This is obviously a severely disproportionate ratio, which is why many school social workers are employed by outside organizations where they are paid less. These social workers are then placed into schools that need their services.
Imagine the work overload that the social workers in these districts are experiencing from the increase in cases due to COVID-19. Inevitably, overworked social workers will result in poor quality of services being given to students.
School districts hiring at least two to three social workers per school would be a great solution to this issue and a useful resource for students and their families. The administrators of schools in Texas should reconsider their hiring tactics and think with the children’s best interest in mind. Parents, teachers and community members need to speak up on behalf of this issue, because every student should have a social worker readily available to them if the need arises.
Timya Dunn,
Denton