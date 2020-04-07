Goodbye to our local paper
The announcement that the Denton Record-Chronicle will publish a printed newspaper only twice a week is sad, despite how the owner and publisher tries to spin it. Denton isn’t just another small community losing its newspaper. It is a thriving city, growing in population and clout. It should not be giving up its newspaper now.
Of course, one reason newspapers are dying nationwide is that the young are always fooling with their contraptions in hand and have no need for print journalism. But I would like to propose another reason – disgust by readers.
I studied and practiced journalism back when William Randolph Hearst was in his glory, so I am a dinosaur. But we learned objectivity. Tell both sides. Don’t stick your personal opinion in the story. Don’t bias the news.
Today’s journalists (the Dallas reporters are, in truth, much worse) feel the need to make sure President Donald Trump doesn’t get a fair shake, to slant their stories toward their progressive viewpoint of the world. Even your clever column about Denton in Thursday’s Denton Time often adds a little shot at conservatives, evangelicals, the president. Makes some happy. Disgusts plenty of other readers.
The progressives are smart and loud. They demand more, so the newspaper adds Leonard Pitts, whose continual racist rants disgust. A Miami Herald columnist who one would think is writing about Hitler, not our president. The paper prints letter after hate-filled letter about the president. (Again, Dallas is worse.) And it even runs columns from locals filled with more hate.
What the newspaper forgets is how much these disgusts some, who say, “I don’t need that newspaper anymore.” Circulation drops. I think disgust with a newspaper trying to keep everyone happy is as much a reason for the semi-death of a newspaper than anything else.
Goodbye Denton Record-Chronicle, we knew you well.
Paul Knopick,
Denton
What’s different about Pitts?
Numerous supporters of the president are constantly riled by the writings of Mr. Leonard Pitts. Although the Denton Record-Chronicle publishes others who harshly confront the current occupant of the White House, it is always Mr. Pitts who is scorned and, dare I say, hated, for his columns.
Wonder what is different about him?
Melinda Jobe-Polvado,
Flower Mound