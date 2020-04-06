Local pharmacies will help
Kudos to the Denton Record-Chronicle for your very timely editorial, “This is what a pandemic looks like.” You covered a number of essential topics that are paramount for our community to abide by in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
As a pharmacist, I have been privileged to serve as part of the health care team in Denton for 60 years. The only part of your editorial I take exception with is the use of mail-order for your medications.
Most of the independent pharmacies as well as chain pharmacies have drive-thru windows that allow for no physical contact between staff and patients. However, there is a microphone/speaker where you can talk with a pharmacist; try that at a mail-order facility.
Independent pharmacies offer delivery service as well as some chain pharmacies.
Bill Neu,
Denton
One way to save money
In May, you will be dropping off circulation to two print editions a week from a seven-day daily print newspaper and go to the e-Edition for your readership. I can tell you with some certainty that you will lose readership in that transition.
One way for you to cut expenses would be to cancel the contract you have with op-ed writer Leonard Pitts. It is sad that your once-vibrant publication has been forced to cut back so drastically in the print version of the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Bob Chauncey,
Sanger
No steps taken
On April 5, I decided to put on my face mask and gloves and do some Sunday evening shopping at the Walmart on Teasley in my neighborhood. My surprise and horror was not only young people and seniors shopping with no protection, but no hand cleaner at the entrance and no employees wearing any protection stocking shelves.
No protection between the cashier and shopper — what a disaster. Either Walmart or management should be ashamed of themselves.
Walmart, get it together!
Christopher Maffie,
Denton