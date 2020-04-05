People who complain that Gov. Greg Abbott is overreaching his authority in a pursuit of personal power by mandating restrictions for the entire state should do some research on the mechanics of pandemics and the impact of mitigating steps.
There are some excellent videos on YouTube (Do a search on “Simulating an epidemic.” The videos by 3blue1brown are well done.) that demonstrate the progress of a pandemic with and without mitigation. Particularly revealing are the cases where some portion of the population opts to ignore the restrictions (like a county choosing to go its own way or a segment of the population that may think they’re immune).
The impact on the pandemic is quite dramatic. It gives credence to the adage “One bad apple spoils the whole barrel.”
John Harnly,
Denton