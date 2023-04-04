I write to voice my strong opposition to the Texas Legislature’s SB 8 and identical HB 5261, which, among other proposals, would establish educational savings accounts of $8,000 for those parents wishing to remove their children from public schools.
Educational savings accounts are nothing more than vouchers. Call them as one likes, I have no qualms about expressing my opposition to any public funds, our taxes, going to private education in Texas in any form or for any expense.
Also, I am tired of Republicans calling this an issue of parental choice; the only party that really has a choice is the private or parochial school; they don’t have to accept all applicants, as public schools do, and they can also choose to dismiss students from their facility.
Yes, I agree with parents’ rights and notification, but I oppose another part of SB 8 and HB 5261 which, among other restrictions, seeks to discourage educators from providing information about gender identity in appropriate learning situations or circumstances.
Why is there so much proposed legislation in the Texas legislature targeting LGBTQ+ and transgender individuals and their families? Perhaps it is well-intentioned, but it runs counter to expert medical advice and practice and beneficial personal narratives. It is cruel and mean-spirited; life in our society is already difficult enough for these folks.
If one is concerned for people’s positive mental health, then please let your Texas legislators know you oppose all proposed legislation aimed at our LGBTQ+ young people.
Judy Giese,
Denton
