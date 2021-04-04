The year was 1976. I left college to start a family and veterinary career. Jimmy Carter was also starting a career as our 39th president. After an energy crisis, long lines at gas pumps and staggering inflation, historians agreed James Earl Carter had been one of if not the most incompetent presidents in U.S. history by the time it ended with Reagan in 1981.
Who knew it was only going to get worse 40 years and six presidents later?
Within his first 60 days, Joe Biden has, thus far, proposed new government spending approaching 4 TRILLION dollars under separate “Trojan Horse” proposals — with more likely to follow.
Both the COVID-19 and current “infrastructure” proposals are little more than liberal payoffs and a grab bag of social welfare spending before any roads or bridges get done — which were supposedly already finished under Obama’s “shovel-ready” projects?
To make this even worse, Biden would have us believe we can cover this spending bonanza with higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy only? Does any sane person really believe this? New tax revenue would barely scratch the surface of this obscene spending, and staggering deficits are surely on the horizon for our children and grandchildren to handle somehow. In the meantime, middle and lower income folks will surely bear the burden of staggering deficit-spending.
If “systemic racism” is to be Trump’s legacy, then “systemic stupidity” will surely identify the Biden-Harris team and any others dumb enough to believe anything they say.
David Zoltner,
Denton