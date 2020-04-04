Vote thoughtfully
Anti-liberals have long promoted hysteria about real or supposed existential threats. Examples:
Global cooling threatens our existence. (1970s)
If Reagan is elected, we’ll “see more of the Ku Klux Klan and a resurgence of the Nazi Party.” (Coretta Scott King)
Heterosexual AIDS “may carry off a quarter or more of us.” (Stephen Jay Gould, 1980s)
Human-caused global warming (now climate change) will end life.
“They’re [Republicans] going to put y’all back in chains.” (Biden to a black audience, 2012)
The market will crash if Trump is elected. (Paul Krugman, among others, 2016)
All possible existential threats deserve thoughtful consideration, but hysteria prevents rational thought, so why do anti-liberals promote hysteria?
In 2008, presidential adviser Rahm Emanuel said, “You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that, it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.” So anti-liberals hype or even invent crises, hoping that the resulting mindless hysteria scares us into accepting policies thinking Americans wouldn’t accept.
Coronavirus? Anti-liberals apparently see this real crisis and Americans’ real need for help as just another self-serving opportunity to achieve their political goals. It’s unconscionable.
And as former British Prime Minister William Pitt warned, “Necessity is the plea for every infringement of human freedom. It is the argument of tyrants; it is the creed of slaves.”
Let’s consider everything carefully and not allow ourselves to be stampeded by hysteria into irrational policies or tyranny.
Register. Vote thoughtfully.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton