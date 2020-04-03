Online learning effective and flexible
The COVID-19 virus has infected over 4,800 Texans and more than 240,000 Americans. Since the coronavirus spreads so easily, especially in crowded places like schools, and is very deadly, Texas school closures should be extended until there is a cure for COVID-19 or no new cases in Texas are found.
Students and districts are effectively using online learning. Digital learning provides video lessons and meetings that are comparable to classroom learning. For example, in math the teacher videotapes each lesson, and students conveniently access, watch and rewatch lessons at their convenience, but in a live class, students can only see a lesson once. For learners with questions, the teacher has a discussion board to post and answer questions.
Another option for questions is live videoconferencing, where the teacher answers questions and explains material with a digital whiteboard. Teachers also assign homework with due dates and provide an online submission portal. Once students turn in the homework, the teacher checks it and returns it electronically.
Online learning in this manner is just as effective as classroom learning but more flexible and convenient for students. Digital learning improves not only subject learning but technology skills as well, and these skills are extremely important in today’s digital world.
Through virtual education, Texas students and teachers can stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak without reducing the quality of student learning.
Aryav Mehrotra,
Coppell