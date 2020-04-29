Back to business?
Gov. Greg Abbott said it’s back to business on Friday! Exciting, right? Except many of us are still a little wary of dining out in a crowded restaurant.
Many places are wary of opening, but if they don’t, they’re not eligible for any funding assistance. Likewise, many businesses cannot afford to rehire their full staff, but if they don’t, they have to pay unemployment.
Unlike big corporations, local businesses have a single revenue stream, not a multiplicity of outlets that can sustain loss more easily. Local businesses are connected to the community and worry about loyal employees (and patrons) getting sick, while many corporations believe workers (and patrons) are replaceable.
Reopening businesses before we have effectively controlled the spread of COVID-19 is a convenient way to get rid of small businesses that can’t afford to operate under these circumstances.
This doesn’t even address forcing people into unsafe working conditions. People who wait tables don’t generally have the Suze Orman six-month savings cushion.
I get it. I’m sick of being stuck at home. I cry almost every day, and I worry about my kids. I want to eat chips and salsa at El Matador, while that really good waiter (you know, the older guy who’s worked there forever) brings me another drink.
But I want that waiter to be safe. And I want El Matador to be around when I have grandchildren.
The death toll of COVID-19 is high enough.
Let’s not add local businesses and service industry workers to that number.
Carolyn Harrod,
Denton