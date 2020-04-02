Gov. Abbott, in setting out the statewide guidelines for people to avoid the COVID-19 pandemic, apparently was more interested in exercising personal power than common sense.
It would have been simple for him to designate the minimum requirements for people’s safety and then allow for local governments to apply more stringent ones to meet their local situations as needed.
Oh, well. Be safe out there, my friends!
John Zeigler,
Denton
The trillion-dollar federal government stimulus money may be necessary, but there are consequences.
First, the payments will only go to federal taxpayers. That leaves out anyone who doesn’t make enough to pay income taxes, including the homeless.
Second, the aim of the payout is to put money into circulation to save the economy. It won’t.
The greatest beneficiaries will be the internet, the banks and the Chinese.
When people get the money, they won’t spend it locally at places like the movies and restaurants and the mall. They are closed. Money spent on rent and mortgages won’t add to the economy. If they spend it, it will have to be on the internet. That won’t circulate money locally the way the plan calls for.
If people don’t need to spend the money, they will put it in the bank or the credit union, which doesn’t pay significant interest anymore. And it won’t circulate.
The Treasury doesn’t have a handy trillion dollars lying around. It will have to increase the national debt. Those who buy the debt will charge interest and make money. One of the largest holders of American debt is the Chinese. They own 5% of the debt. They will thus get part of the money.
It seemed like a good idea at the time, but it has limitations.
Keith Shelton,
Denton