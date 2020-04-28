Concerning Manuel Taboada’s April 27 guest essay, at first I thought I was experiencing a scene from Masterpiece Theater while reading about his grandfather’s newspaper being ironed by his maid before he read it. (Secretly, I think a lot of us older guys would love that kind of treatment!)
But before I retired, I never had time for that. I would grab my paper and head to work. Nowadays, my mornings begin with that cup of coffee and the radio news and of course, my Denton paper. I have dreaded May 4 as a result!
There is nothing like having a paper in hand. And no matter what my kids say, it’s just not the same. I too am wondering about subscribing to another paper as well as the Denton Record-Chronicle, something more substantive to hold, unfold, highlight, pass on to my wife and put on the fridge.
I have been getting The Epoch Times and The Dallas Morning News. But too many articles to read in one, and too few in the other! We geezers definitely have a problem. But one thing is certain, reading articles on my phone is a pain.
My eyesight and my slight tremor make that difficult. So I will be reading on my laptop and asking my wife to check it out on hers. Oh, she’s a schoolteacher — working 60 hours a week or more online.
I thought computers would make life easier, not keep us on them 20 hours a day!
Joe Lyle,
Aubrey
Stay safe, stay smart. I just wanted to remind everyone that, yes, paper stimulus checks do start arriving soon. Please use the drive-thru ATMs at your bank.
There’s very little need for all of us to be going in and exposing others just because you need cash while everything is in the process of reopening. Most banking needs can be accessed online from mobile deposits to chat with a teller.
We are still under “stay-at-home” orders, and with over 100 new cases in the past week, we need to do what we can to stop the spread and keep ourselves and our friends/families safe too.
Stay safe, and we’ll see y’all on the other side, Denton.
Lorcan Black,
Denton