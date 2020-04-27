Traditional liberals vs. anti-liberals
As we have seen, traditional American liberalism emphasizes economic and civil liberties, including freedoms of conscience, religion and speech and the rights to equal treatment under the law, due process, a fair trial and to own property and defend oneself.
Traditional liberals believe in freedom of speech. They believe that everyone should be free to reveal by public speech whether they are responsible citizens or irresponsible fanatics. Anti-liberals, including many leaders of the Democratic Party and other privileged elites, believe that disagreement with their “enlightened” views should be silenced by government or other means.
Traditional liberals believe that regardless of gender, race or other markers, the same standard of a fair trial and innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt applies to all. Anti-liberals apparently believe that because of their group memberships, some are innocent even if proven guilty; others are guilty just because they exist.
Traditional liberals believe that everyone should be free to be different and to succeed or fail according to their abilities. Anti-liberals believe that in the name of equality everyone (else) should be forced to think, speak and act alike.
Traditional liberals believe that physical violence is acceptable only as defense against physical violence. Anti-liberals such as Antifa believe that physical violence is acceptable against any who disagree with them.
Traditional liberals believe that objective truth is the gold standard. Anti-liberals believe that objective truth not agreeing with their beliefs is a lie.
Are you a traditional liberal?
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton