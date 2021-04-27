The Three-Fifths Compromise
This is in regard to Larry Beck’s guest essay, titled “The shame of American white culture,” that appeared in the April 24-25 Denton Record-Chronicle:
Beck’s statement regarding “the Constitution’s belittling of slaves being 3/5 human” is incorrect. The Three-Fifths Compromise is in Article 1, Section 2, Clause Three of the United States Constitution, and it did not belittle slaves. Its purpose was to prevent Slave States from having a majority in the House of Representatives, and by reducing their electoral vote in presidential elections by counting only three of every five slaves, thus reducing the Slave States’ population.
If representatives from the Northern states had had their way, slaves wouldn’t have been counted at all, thus reducing Slave State representation and power in Congress even more. This information is documented and explained in Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Three-fifths_Compromise and numerous other sources.
David Thomas,
Aubrey