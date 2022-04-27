Even as I am approaching 80 years of age, and totally disabled, I am considering going to Ukraine to help in the war effort.
I propose having soldiers handing me full bottles of wine. I will drink the wine down until bottles are empty and hand the empty bottles back to the soldiers so they can make Molotov cocktails.
I feel it is my patriotic duty.
Jim Stodola,
Denton
We’re not the safest country
For decades, the National Rifle Association and its supporters have claimed that more guns in our communities will make us safer. With 400 million guns in our country, we should be the safest country. In fact, the U.S. has far more gun deaths per capita than any other high-income country.
The rate of gun deaths in the U.S. increased 75% from 2014 to 2020. Over 45,000 people died from gun injuries in 2020. In 2020, the gun murder rate increased 30%. We average a mass shooting and a road rage shooting every day.
The increasing gun carnage proves a simple proposition: If more people carry guns, more innocent people are going to get shot. Few constitutional scholars argue that the Constitution gives everyone the absolute right to carry a gun. Even Justice Antonin Scalia argued for reasonable limits on guns. It’s time that we give more consideration to the rights of the innocent victims of gun violence.