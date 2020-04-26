There’s no proof of herd immunity
On reading Walter Williams’ April 21 Opinion column, “Benefits vs. costs and COVID-19,” I almost choked on my oatmeal. I had to reread this article several times before I was able to determine Williams was serious about opening markets and eliminating the lockdown.
He cites some expert in biostatistics who argues “the lockdown prolongs the development of the ‘herd immunity’ which is our only weapon in ‘exterminating’ the novel coronavirus.” He further states, “So it’s very important to keep the schools open and kids mingling to spread the virus to get ‘herd immunity’ as fast as possible, and then the elderly people, who should be separated, and the nursing homes should be closed during that time, can come back and meet their children and grandchildren after about four weeks when the virus has been exterminated.”
He apparently does not understand the “herd” is 331 million Americans. Out of that herd, approximately 83 million will come down with the virus. Conservatively, that means 33 million will require hospitalization, which will completely overrun our medical facilities and hospital capacity. Of those, the statistics indicate 12 million will die from the disease. Funeral homes would be inundated, and bodies would have to be burned without ceremony in Potter’s fields. But then again, the economy might putter greedily along, keeping our businesses and markets open.
Other than that, the World Health Organization has stated there is no proof of immunity after one has the disease. This would result in a second wave or even a third wave of the virus. Perhaps, after this third wave, we would have a vaccine to prevent further death in the remaining and decimated population.
Walter Williams, an economist, should leave the policymaking to the medical and scientific community and peddle his aberrant economic ideas to the unthinking who will listen.
Bob James,
Denton