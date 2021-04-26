Texas needs constitutional carry
I am writing to you to express my support to enact constitutional carry within the state of Texas. I believe that the implementation of constitutional carry is vital to the preservation of citizens’ rights to liberty and safety.
Recent incidents of police brutality serve as a reminder, particularly to people of color, that the police cannot be trusted to protect individual lives. Additionally, the average 911 priority-one response time for Dallas is 7.8 minutes; this may as well be an eternity for those who find themselves in a life-or-death situation.
Even so, the Supreme Court has ruled several times that the police do not have a duty to protect individual lives. At the end of the day, we are each responsible for our own safety. Thus, it is of vital importance that constitutional carry is implemented so that barriers to citizens’ self-defense are removed.
Christian Tenney,
Hickory Creek