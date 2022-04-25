An April 23 headline read “Brokers consider where city will grow next.” Brokers? Developers? Real estate tycoons? What about us people who actually live here, pay taxes and watch as our community is chopped up into non-owner-occupied housing projects all over our town. Where’s the oversight?
Maybe there isn’t any. The city can dole out 200 grand to a retiring CEO who runs a poor bus company called the Denton County Transportation Authority, and they give mega tax benefits to out-of-state developers who butcher our city.
Where’s the oversight? There isn’t any, not that I can see.
Rampant, unchecked growth further destroying infrastructure. I left here in 1977 and came back in 2012. What a sad state of affairs my town has turned into. Guess it’s not my town anymore. It belongs to the developers and brokers who care nothing for the community, only the bucks they can rape from her.
Sad, really, really sad.
J. Aaron Cundall,
Denton
The proof isn’t there
There are parts of this Melissa Lucio case that I just can’t ignore. The drugs. The negligence. The incriminating statements from some of her other children. It just seems to leave no doubt that Melissa Lucio failed as a mother. Every time I hear the word “innocence,” it just doesn’t seem to fit.
But the world is a complicated place.
Guilt in one regard does not mean guilt in all regards.
Melissa Lucio wasn’t found guilty of abuse; she was found guilty of capital murder.
Even those with the most rudimentary understanding of the law can see that the videos of her interrogation — the inadequacies of supposed expert testimony and a whole host of other less obvious aspects of this case — all betray fundamental principles of our criminal justice system. The reason that this case is drawing so much attention is that there is no proof that Melissa Lucio actually killed her daughter.