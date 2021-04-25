My name is Christopher Casey, and I am a freshman attending The University of North Texas. I am writing concerning our general election on May 1.
In my political science class, we have identified the significance of voting, and this election is no different. I want to label the importance of voting local. This election is important to our community because it is to elect officials that will be in control of our infrastructure. This means local businesses, Denton ISD and council members.
Just like the national election, your vote in this election is just as important, if not more. Local elections such as this one influence decisions in your direct community and neighborhood.
I would like to highly encourage everyone to take some time to research information on the council members’ motives and political stances and go out and vote. Let your voice be heard!
Christopher Casey,
Denton