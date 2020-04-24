Teen parenting is no fairytale
I very much admire the young athlete Payton Porter who Steve Gamel highlighted in the April 17 Denton Record-Chronicle, but I felt the article painted an irresponsible picture of teenage parenthood.
Let’s be real — surely there’s a way to both applaud this woman’s courage while also recognizing that she must have a tremendous support system that allows her to keep living her life as before (a privilege most cannot count on). Teenage motherhood is no fairy tale, and most single moms don’t have lives that continue on as before while their babies “watch from the sidelines.”
The youth of our city are forming opinions and making decisions that will impact the rest of their lives. Let’s give them high-quality, balanced reporting, please.
Sarah Guzman,
Denton
Thankful for our city leaders
During these times of pandemic, we are lucky to have caring and responsive city leaders who value the needs of Denton residents. Specifically, I would like to thank Deb Armintor and Paul Meltzer for helping the vulnerable homeless population.
Deb and Paul became aware of the need for an effective way to assist the homeless while observing distancing and volunteer shortfalls at Our Daily Bread. Within a week, Deb and Paul, along with other city officials, arranged hotel rooms for homeless clients. They also arranged for laid off-city employees to work at Our Daily Bread preparing and sacking three meals per day per client, which were then distributed at the hotels.
A stressful situation for many homeless, ODB staff and volunteers was eased considerably by the efforts of Deb, Paul and other city leaders. I invite you to thank them for having hearts to give to those in need.
Shari Brand,
Denton