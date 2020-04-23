DRC_Keyboard

In the April 19 letter to the editor titled “Let’s not play the blame game,” the author takes Marc Thiessen to task for blaming China regarding its handling of the COVID-19 crisis. He suggests that “it is today, and we are in a worldwide pandemic, regardless of who is to blame.”

These words echo back to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton testifying before the congressional Benghazi panel. When asked whether a video led to the death of Americans at the embassy, Secretary Clinton exclaimed “What difference — at this point, what difference does it make?”

So whether it was four Americans killed at Benghazi or the current death toll of 162,013 COVID-19 deaths worldwide, to those interested in justice, does it matter who’s to blame?

Joe Tims,

Justin

