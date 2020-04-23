In the April 19 letter to the editor titled “Let’s not play the blame game,” the author takes Marc Thiessen to task for blaming China regarding its handling of the COVID-19 crisis. He suggests that “it is today, and we are in a worldwide pandemic, regardless of who is to blame.”
These words echo back to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton testifying before the congressional Benghazi panel. When asked whether a video led to the death of Americans at the embassy, Secretary Clinton exclaimed “What difference — at this point, what difference does it make?”
So whether it was four Americans killed at Benghazi or the current death toll of 162,013 COVID-19 deaths worldwide, to those interested in justice, does it matter who’s to blame?
Joe Tims,
Justin