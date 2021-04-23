Sick and tired
I am sick and tired. We live in one of the most desirable parts of this country. We are envied by many for our work ethic, our friendliness, our welcoming attitude, even our lower taxes. In spite of all that, we have professional sports owners who are a joke.
We have no winners in this town. The Rangers are in last place, a place in which they are becoming comfortable. Rangers President Jon Daniels is a loser and should be fired. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a win-loss record of 274-235 (.538) since taking ownership. He is a Tom Landry wannabe and is also a loser (in a sports sense). He can make money but not make a winning team.
I am tired of watching cities in ruins — i.e. Oakland, Philadelphia, Seattle — produce winning teams, and we have elite owners content on making money but not winners. When is the last time we had and sports team to brag about?
Hmm, cannot remember? Me either.
Bruce Johnson,
Denton
A week of news
Monday: Mass Shooting in the U.S.
Tuesday: Mass Shooting in the U.S.
Wednesday: Mass Shooting in the U.S.
Thursday: Mass Shooting in the U.S.
Friday: Mass Shooting in the U.S.
Saturday: Republicans — we must do something about these transgender students!
This tells us exactly where the Republicans have their heads! Where they have been for years!
Jack Highfill,
Denton