Haven’t we had enough reboots?
1980s kids rejoice! President Biden is bringing back one of that decade’s all-time biggest hits: the Cold War!
Even in a world of unnecessary remakes, rehashes, revivals and reimaginings, not to mention unasked-for-sequels, this one is particularly unwelcome. The original Cold War engendered chaos, destruction and bloody proxy wars from the late 1940s to the early 1990s — all in the name of outmaneuvering and outperforming Russia.
Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised. After all, we just endured five years of Russiagate conspiracies and neo-Red Scare panics. We’ve heard ad nauseam about how Vladimir Putin is a bad dude — and while that may be true, it’s also true that the Biden administration is doing everything it can to further inflame tensions with Moscow, from blaming them for last year’s SolarWinds hack (without evidence) to sailing warships into the Black Sea.
And it’s not just Russia. As with many sequels, Cold War II is going big by adding a second villain: China. President Biden, echoed by administration officials, has named “stiff competition” with Beijing as a major foreign policy priority. Naturally, massive threats require massive budgets — including a record $753 billion for the Pentagon for Fiscal Year 2022. How else to pay for those U.S. warships sailing through the Taiwan Strait and performing military exercises in the South China Sea?
Instead of rehashing the Cold War, Biden should push for something genuinely new. Only international diplomacy and collaboration can help us meet this century’s massive challenges. Haven’t we had enough reboots?
Benjamin Smith,
Denton
Don’t make this political
After all these years, I can’t quite understand conservative government thinking. They have always campaigned on the platform of no big government and to have government stay out of people’s personal lives. With HB 68, I believe that the child, their parents and a professional medical health care team should be the only ones involved in this very personal medical decision.
And since Lynn Stucky and the Texas House have chosen to use the unsuitable word “abuse” imbedded in this bill and the Senate chose the word “criminalized,” I believe that puts these political House and Senate leaders in the legal position to prove this a crime. There cannot be a court in Texas that would come to the legal conclusion that this medical treatment could be categorized as a crime or even abuse.
I believe that most Texas representatives will use this bill as concluding the utmost protection of the child. But we have seen how successful Congress has been with Child Protective Services. Not a good track record. There is no absolute reasoning behind this bill.
It doesn’t appear that anything is forced on the child unwillingly. This seems to be a calculated choice by some very concerning and caring people.
Please don’t make this a political issue.
Paul Greco,
Denton
Sacrificing kids to Big Data’s agenda
I’ve noticed a slant in the Denton Record-Chronicle and other media in favor of increasing screen-based education in our schools. There seems to be an assumption that more screens, more internet, more digital applications are somehow associated with a better education. That’s about as upside-down as anything I can imagine.
We know that students perform better and retain information longer using traditional methods. We’ve all witnessed firsthand the negative mental and physical health impacts of excessive screen time in our children and teens. We all know, if only deep down, that a digital society leaves us empty inside.
So why are we doing this? The answer probably has everything to do with money, as industries like Google worm their way into our classrooms (just think about the term “Google Classroom” for a minute) with their fancy incentives. But I would ask everyone — teachers, parents, administrators — if these “benefits” are worth the sacrifice.
Because that is what we are doing: sacrificing our children to the agenda of Big Data.
Michelle Eshbaugh-Soha,
Denton