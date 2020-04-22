Gov. Abbott’s deception
The report in the April 18 Denton Record-Chronicle about Gov. Greg Abbott’s plans to reopen the Texas economy are alarming. His words must be carefully scrutinized because he is attempting to cover up a lack of testing by substituting statistical analysis. He dodged questions about availability of tests and supplanted that failure by appealing to statistical analysis. Most people don’t understand what he means, and he is relying upon our ignorance to further his deception.
In running a research project as a graduate student, I availed myself of statistical tools to analyze the evidence to support my thesis. Abbott will test only a sample of people in business or industry because he lacks tests for everyone. Based upon statistical analysis of that sample, which can be as small as 30, he will say the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is statistically insignificant; then he will say the entire group can return to work.
The problem is if only one person in the larger group is asymptomatic for the virus, then that person will infect a large number of fellow employees. COVID-19 defies normal statistical analysis, which is why all employees must be tested.
Abbott knows this, but his desire to please Trump or the Texas Trumpolistas prompts him to rely on his callous disregard for human life.
The Texas economy should be reopened the right way with testing, tracking contacts and isolating the infected.
Walter Lindrose,
Denton