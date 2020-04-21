Can’t erase history
I have trouble understanding how anyone could support our lying, incompetent, immoral, pathetic president. Most of Trump’s lackeys seem to be single-issue supporters. They dismiss 99% of Trump’s failures and cruelties because he seems to support their dogmatic beliefs. They basically are throwing our nation under the bus to reinforce their perversion.
Trump’s inaction and denial allowed COVID-19 to obtain a large footprint in the U.S., killing thousands. This nitwit now tries to blame everyone else for his ineptness. Trump tries to rewrite history to cover up his blunders, but everything he said or sent by text is on public record for all to see. Even his debased cheerleaders at Fox News can’t erase history.
I read with disdain articles and letters from Trump’s apologists. How far they go out on a limb trying to justify his incompetence is amazing. They claim the liberal media make things up about him, and the deep state (whatever that is) is out to destroy his presidency. This is greatly reminiscent of Richard Nixon’s paranoia that ended up in his own self-destruction. I could hope the end result here would be the same, but Donald Trump will never resign for the good of our country.
He will have to be flushed out, and we will need to deodorize and sterilize the White House for its new occupants.
John T. Weber,
Denton