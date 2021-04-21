The burden of wealth inequality
America has 100,000 families who own $16 trillion — trillion, not billion — of wealth sitting in nontaxable accounts, doing nothing. Ten percent of Americans own 84% of the stock market. Of all income, the bottom 50% receives 13%, while the top 1% receives 20%. America’s middle class had been 60% of the population, similar to Germany, France and Japan, but it has now sunk to 50%, closer to Russia’s.
It is heavily ironic that the Dow Jones economists as well as Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, have to point out this violation of God’s law against wealth inequality enumerated in Ezekiel 16:43-63 and Nehemiah 5. Wealth inequality caused Sodom’s haughtiness and detestable perversions, for which God destroyed them, and Nehemiah defended the powerless against wealth oppression.
For America, Jamie Dimon asserts that wealth inequality can be rectified by increasing the minimum wage — currently 30% of Americans earn less than $15 per hour — expanding the social safety net and rebalancing wealth through taxation.
Joe Biden proposes a minuscule 2% tax on great wealth and an increase in corporate tax because corporations mostly squandered the last tax break.
Joe Biden has unified America in its fight against COVID-19 and the economic consequences. Now he is fighting to repair America’s infrastructure from roads, bridges, power grids and communications networks to repairing educational, social and political institutions. He refuses to compromise good values with Republicans tied to racism, xenophobia, injustice, anti-science and wealth inequality.
Walter Lindrose,
Denton