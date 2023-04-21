DRC_Keyboard

Raise gun ownership age to 21

I urge the members of the Texas House Committee on Community Safety (Reps. Ryan Guillen, Jarvis D. Johnson, Rhetta Andrews Bowers, Dustin Burrows, Terry Canales, Mark Dorazio, Vikki Goodwin, Sam Harless, Justin Holland, Tracy O. King, Brooks Landgraf, Joe Moody and Ellen Troxclair) to pass House Bill 2744 out of your committee and on to the Senate. This bill will raise the age to purchase semiautomatic weapons from 18 to 21.

