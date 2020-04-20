Plan now to vote safely
This is an open letter to my elected representatives, local, state and federal:
The time is now to make a good plan to allow us to vote safely in the July runoff and again in the November general election. My fear is that your plan will be a hastily thrown-together plan and publicized just a few days before the election. Bad plans will put all voters and poll workers at immediate risk and will put other family members at secondary risk.
It seems to me that the only safe plan is to have voting only by mail. If in-person voting is allowed, then every voter should receive a set of a gown, gloves, mask, booties and hair cover when they get in line to vote. Poll workers must have the same equipment in an unlimited supply as well as disinfectant to clean and disinfect each piece of equipment that a voter or a poll worker touches. As my elected representatives, I expect you may find other and better alternatives.
The Wisconsin election plan was hastily put together, poorly publicized and failed in the courts. The result of this failure is likely to be deaths.
The Texas electorate is watching you and will judge you harshly if you fail to create and execute a plan for protecting voters and democracy.
Jim Williams,
Denton