Look at the facts
Recent polls show that over 75% of Republicans still believe the big lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Let’s look at the facts. There is no evidence that the election was stolen. All there are, are fraud conspiracies, and anybody can manufacture a few hundred of those in a few hours. In order for the election to have been stolen, six different states, all of them run by Republicans, would have had to rig their separately run elections to favor a candidate that these Republicans wanted to lose. Over 60 lawsuits were thrown out by the courts because there was no evidence of fraud. Several recounts were conducted with little change.
When will this nation’s citizenry start looking at the facts? It is important for all law-abiding citizens to support the factual truth about this lie at every opportunity.
Bob Michaelsen,
Denton