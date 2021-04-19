City Council control freaks
Council process unique for area — ugh! This front-page article in the April 9 edition filled me with despair. Currently, Denton residents have two representatives who are trying to ensure that the people are represented and the process is transparent — Deb Armintor and Paul Meltzer. The mayor and the other five representatives are working to totally obliterate freedom of information here in Denton.
The news story reveals that some of Denton’s practices are “eschewed by most municipal governments in the region and called into question by experts on the law.”
When is this community going to wake up and realize that the City Council works to shut down anyone who wants to look at all sides of an issue and make a decision based in the best interest of the residents?
I find it reprehensible that the mayor is now shutting down answers to council members’ questions on the basis of being “sensitive to staff time.” Perhaps the 1-minute pitch policy was conceived in good faith. However, it’s not working, and the rationale for keeping it in place is that “it’s not perfect, but the other way wasn’t either.”
Perhaps the control freaks on City Council would consider looking at other cities in the area and begin to model their protocols along the lines of cities who embrace transparency. Personally, I resent that the mayor thinks that Facebook is the best way for me to gather governmental information.
Danna Zoltner,
Denton