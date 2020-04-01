Don’t yield to the pirates
Shame on Gov. Greg Abbott for his opportunistic power grab, declaring that locally elected governments may not impose the safety measures they know to be best for protecting their own residents.
This is an unconscionable usurpation of local self-governance. Do the power pirates now wear patches over both eyes? If Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants to be the Sacrificial Grampaw, so be it, and good riddance. A ship of Austin fools must not be allowed to run Denton’s community safety into the ground.
I reject the notion that centralized state government knows what’s best for each unique locality in a state as big and diverse as Texas, and implore the Denton City Council and Denton County Commissioners Court to continue navigating us safely through this health emergency.
This is no time to yield the wheelhouse to the pirates.
Cathy Lustgarten,
Denton
The problems with turbines
The Green New Deal: Problem No. 2 — the wind turbine!
The turbine stands 554 feet tall; the base uses 400 cubic yards (835 tons) of concrete and 32 tons of steel. Produced by those nasty petroleum products! The blades are fiberglass, carbon fibers and petroleum resins. Oh, oh!
Little or no energy is produced with winds under 10 mph. Full power is only produced with sustained winds of 30 mph.
Due to that, a turbine only produces 35% of its rated capacity on average, land use is not efficient, and backup power is required by you know what.
The Altamont, California, wind area kills about 500,000 birds a year, according to the Audubon Society. (Where is PETA?)
The life of a turbine is 15 to 20 years. And then what? (Germany requires removal of the bases.) The blades can’t be burned; they have to be cut up and trucked to a landfill.
So just a little more to put in that smoking pipe.
John Green,
Hickory Creek