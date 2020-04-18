Let’s not play the blame game
Here we go again! Marc Thiessen is thumping the blame drum again, going after China’s handling of the COVID-19 virus in his April 9 essay.
It is today, and we are in a worldwide pandemic, regardless of who is to blame. We have to work on solutions and pull together to get ourselves through this thing.
Please, let’s quit running to tattle and do something constructive instead. We all have to inhabit this planet together.
John Zeigler,
Denton
It truly was a Good Friday
I saw the most courageous young woman on April 10. A beautiful dog was so confused, running back and forth across six lanes of University Drive, twice while I was sitting at a red light to turn left from Locust Street.
The pup then changed directions, it was so confused, and ran across my lane in front of my vehicle. I wanted to holler for it to come to me, but it ran so quickly and back into traffic on University Drive. It was then suddenly hit by a truck that didn’t see it. Thank goodness it wasn’t killed, but it lost its nose.
This brave young woman stopped her SUV in the middle of the intersection and jumped out and picked it up and put it into her dark colored SUV, as her black dog jumped out, and she had to get it back in too. The most courageous thing I’ve ever seen. So thankful she cared enough to risk her life to save that beautiful dog.
I wish I could have gotten out of my lane and turned right to follow her, to tell her how much I appreciated and admired her, and I would have offered to help with the vet bills. I will still do so, but I don’t know who she is.
Indeed, it was a Good Friday.
Gary Truitt,
Denton
Grateful for good neighbors
I moved to the McDonnell Highlands neighborhood when the city of Denton took my home and the homes of others to widen Mayhill Road. I couldn’t have landed in a better place or among better people, and I have always been grateful for that.
My immediate neighbors, and a family I already knew who lives on another street in this addition, are the very definition of good neighbors and good people. But during this crisis, they have gone the extra mile. They have been particularly thoughtful and attentive, delivering food and supplies, and generally checking on my welfare and the welfare of others.
In the interest of their right to privacy, I won’t name individuals; they know who they are. And I hope they know how very grateful and appreciative and touched I have been and am for their care and concern and attention, especially during this quarantine.
They are the best! Thank you, friends — who also happen to be neighbors.
William A. “Buck” Elliott,
Denton
Students doing their part
It is a good thing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the schools closed because now more people have a chance of living. If Texans had not stopped school attendance, we could have had close to 2 million American deaths and millions ill from coronavirus. One student in a school could easily spread the virus to many other children, who could take it home to family members.
Some parents are complaining about their children not doing any schoolwork during this time, but students can and have been doing online learning. Teachers can also recommend educational books for students to read and essays for them to write. Also, PE teachers can assign students to eat heart-healthy foods and to walk daily. Or parents can home school their children.
Students are doing their part to limit COVID-19 and saving lives by staying home from school. Everyone can help defeat coronavirus by leaving home only for essentials, and they can give joy to each other and the community by sharing music and jokes online.
Ragav Kanaparthy,
Flower Mound
But what about Trump?
Defending bad behavior by a politician with “but what about so-and-so” does not excuse the bad behavior. This tactic is even worse if “so -and-so’s” behavior isn’t nearly as bad as the politician you’re defending.
Such is the case with Donald Trump.
It’s true he is not the first president to be a serial abuser of women, but he has done other reprehensible things that few other past presidents have attempted. The following list is by no means exhaustive:
Contempt of Congress. Refused to honor a single subpoena that Congress has submitted even though the Constitution grants Congress presidential oversight.
Obstruction of justice. Interfered with the Mueller investigation whenever he could.
Abuse of power. Withheld congressional aid from Ukraine in an attempt to obtain foreign help in an election. Took a defense appropriation and diverted it for his wall.
Violation of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution. Pursued personal profits from foreign governments and others.
Used temporary appointments to avoid the need for constitutionally mandated Senate approval.
Paid $280,000 to keep affairs quiet before an election.
Encouraged subordinates to break the law with promises of pardons.
Used constant lying to erode the credibility of the FBI and CIA. In the process, he eroded the credibility of the presidency.
About all I can say when I look at this list is “But what about Trump?”
Bob Michaelsen,
Denton