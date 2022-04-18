To maintain its competitiveness in the 21st-century energy economy, Texas needs to transform its high-emissions industries to cleaner processes, according to a recent study from the University of Texas.
The state has already begun to lose lucrative deals: In 2020, France discontinued negotiations with a Texas natural gas company because of environmental concerns about fracking, and in 2021, Ireland refused to renew a contract for liquefied natural gas from a Texas exporter for similar reasons. Despite the temporary demand for natural gas from the U.S. because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it’s obvious the EU and other parts of the world are moving toward a clean-energy economy.
According to the same study, not only would transitioning to cleaner technologies make Texas more competitive in the global market, it would also increase Texas’ GDP and incite job growth. The greatest economic benefit would come from a growing hydrogen industry scenario, resulting in a 7.9% higher GDP by the year 2050 over the business-as-usual scenario. The idea of using hydrogen for energy may sound like a pipe dream, but efforts are underway in the U.K. to do just that. Furthermore, the U.S. Department of Energy has already begun R&D on blending hydrogen with natural gas through the HyBlend initiative.
I urge my representatives, Michael Burgess, Jane Nelson and Jared Patterson, to read the study, called Don’t Mess With Texas: Getting the Lone Star State to Net-Zero by 2050, and not to let the booming green-energy industry pass us by.
Cheryl Clark,
Oak Point
Not even a nickel?
I would very much like to know why neither of Denton County’s congressmen — Michael Burgess and Ronny Jackson — requested a dime in federal funds for our communities from the latest federal budget.
Half of our state’s congressmen, including several from the GOP, are bringing home $280 million in transportation and water funding, but Burgess and Jackson, for some reason, did not request a nickel.
I think the voters of Denton County deserve to know why.