So, Manuel Taboada is offended by Ramiro Valdez’s March 27 guest essay because Valdez did not put forth any solution for the immigration problem at our southern border, and is putting all on notice that he will bird-dog anyone else’s writing that is “lame and poorly thought out.” I am sure we can all sleep better now, knowing that Taboada is on watch for rubbish.
Oh, one small detail in Taboada’s longish diatribe — he did not put forth any solution, either.
John Zeigler,
Denton
Fear is a means of control often used by both left and right. Control is achieved by arousing fear, convincing people they’re helpless victims and promising protection if given sufficient power.
Hermann Goering, Adolf Hitler’s henchman, said that for all governments, “The job of the government is to put the people in fear, and if you can keep them in fear, you can get them to do anything that you want them to do. They will turn into sheep.”
Anti-liberal Democrats (those Democrats opposing such traditional liberal values as freedom of speech and due process) see every “crisis” as “an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before” (Obama Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel). They even hype supposed crises, stirring up mindless hysteria to gain the power to impose radical agendas.
For example, in 2012, Joe Biden told a largely Black audience in Virginia that Republicans would “put you all back in chains.” The message? Republicans will destroy you unless we protect you.
Other examples include life-ending climate change, law enforcement as the vicious enemy of minorities, universal white racism, the pandemic as a fearful catastrophe, not just another circumstance requiring rational, unemotional problem-solving.
The message is always the same: You’re helpless. This “crisis” will destroy you. Give us supreme power, and we’ll protect you.
Don’t let mindless hysteria cause you to accept tyranny. Stay free. Know that you aren’t helpless victims. Think for yourselves and assume self-responsibility. If not blinded by fear, you can make rational choices that can improve your lives.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton