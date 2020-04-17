Worldwide, there have been over 1.8 million cases of coronavirus and more than 108,000 deaths. Seventeen million Americans have now applied for unemployment benefits, and 90% of schools are closed. However, we need to continue practicing social distancing until testing is readily available for everyone.
Many people with COVID-19 don’t show symptoms for two weeks. These individuals become super-spreaders, making this virus more deadly than the flu. Currently, testing is limited to those presenting coronavirus symptoms; there is also no cure for COVID-19, and a vaccine will take months to test. So the virus remains very dangerous, and the only possible solution right now to contain the virus is to maintain social distancing.
Although the economy has been negatively impacted by this mitigation effort, if people return to work too soon, the economy could be even more negatively impacted because it will have to be shut down again due to the rampant re-spreading. Although parents and educators worry students are not learning while home from school, through the use of online platforms, students continue receiving at-home assignments and taking tests while remaining safe.
When testing for COVID-19 or its antibodies is easy to access, people testing negative and those recovered can return to work and school. However, that may take some time to achieve. So until then, the spread of the coronavirus is in all of our hands. If people maintain social distancing, they will be safer and back to work and school sooner.
Deepa Chari,
Southlake