Bonnie Brae in sad shape
I live near the University of North Texas stadium on the south side of Interstate 35E. My main way to go to University Drive is on Bonnie Brae Street.
The city put in a roundabout at the Scripture Street crossing. Very few people know how to use it correctly. And the street leading up to this on the south side of the roundabout is in very dismal repair. There are so many potholes that it is not safe to drive on it pretty much from I-35E to University Drive.
I assume the city does not want to fix it because the neighborhood is a combination of student and lower-income housing who have landlords who do not pay taxes as high as private residents. Hurrah for all the improvements and a big boo for the neglect to take care of a very busy street that leads to a hospital and many doctors’ offices!
An older woman like me would like to keep my tires and car from being slowly destroyed by this street! This behavior is a disgrace to those who want to keep Denton beautiful at the price of low-income residents.
Julia Lehman,
Denton